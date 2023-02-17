Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

PDS stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 537,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,691 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

