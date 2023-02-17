Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PDS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.75.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.1 %
PDS stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.