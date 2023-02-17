PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Trading Up 2.2 %

PPL traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $29.08. 2,103,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,680. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Activity at PPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

