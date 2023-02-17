PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Insider Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

