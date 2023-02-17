PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Insider Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
