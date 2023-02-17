PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 879,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

