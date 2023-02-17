PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PCH stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 879,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
