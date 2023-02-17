PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers Sells 8,535 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $47.58 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

