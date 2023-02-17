Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $14.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.20. 237,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.27.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

