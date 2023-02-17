Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.
NASDAQ POOL traded down $14.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.20. 237,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
