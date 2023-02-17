Pool Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a report released on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $18.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool stock opened at $389.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.74. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

