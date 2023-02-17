PLC Ultima (PLCU) 1-Day Volume Tops $184,675.04

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $262.95 or 0.01074266 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $127,426.31 and approximately $184,675.04 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

