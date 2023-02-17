Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 67,660 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 200,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Pixelworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pixelworks by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

