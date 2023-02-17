Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 67,660 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 200,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.