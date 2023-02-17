Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Increased by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,864 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes makes up about 4.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 878,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 779,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 208,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

