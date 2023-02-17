Piper Sandler Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $204.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

