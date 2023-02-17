Piper Sandler Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $450.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $468.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.58.

NYSE:TYL opened at $339.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.35. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.37.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

