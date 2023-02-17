Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48,152 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 4.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.33. 1,211,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

