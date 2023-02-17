PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 365,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 183,176 shares.The stock last traded at $50.10 and had previously closed at $50.04.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.