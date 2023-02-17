Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 761,368 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761,368 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.34% of A. O. Smith worth $173,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

