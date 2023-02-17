Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,479 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $131,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $3,182,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Pfizer by 40.1% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,301,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $241.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

