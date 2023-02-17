Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.87% of Toro worth $168,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTC opened at $113.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

