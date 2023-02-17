Pictet Asset Management SA Has $216.31 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,696,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,286 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $216,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

