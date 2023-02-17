Pictet Asset Management SA Has $156.58 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,888 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 4.72% of PotlatchDeltic worth $156,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,810.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,233 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

