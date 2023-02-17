Pictet Asset Management SA Has $153.68 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 388,989 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.00% of Garmin worth $153,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

