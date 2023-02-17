Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 904,477 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,477 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.53% of Marvell Technology worth $193,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

