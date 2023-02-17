Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 51,911 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $186,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

