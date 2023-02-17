Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Pick n Pay Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Pick n Pay Stores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.0919 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

