PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lowered its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,190 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PFSweb

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $7.10 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

