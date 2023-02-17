Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.66 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEY. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.07.

Insider Activity

About Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,460,955.20. In other news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,460,955.20. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$303,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,206,403.36. Insiders have sold a total of 219,952 shares of company stock worth $3,034,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

