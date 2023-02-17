PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PKI opened at $134.88 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after buying an additional 1,020,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $33,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,846,000 after buying an additional 211,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

