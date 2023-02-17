Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Perficient were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.