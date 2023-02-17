Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.
