Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.38. 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Peoples Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

