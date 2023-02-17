Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.26. 42,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $152.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

