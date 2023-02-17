Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Down 8.1%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.39. 272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

