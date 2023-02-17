Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Up 6.1%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 100,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Pembridge Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

Get Pembridge Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembridge Resources

In other news, insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,369.99).

Pembridge Resources Company Profile

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.