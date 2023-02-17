Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.400 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.50 EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

