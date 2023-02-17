Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

Pegasystems Stock Up 18.0 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $93.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

