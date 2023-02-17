Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Up to $15.07

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.55. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 128,507 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

