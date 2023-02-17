PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $127,610.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,326,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee acquired 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

