PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

