Paylocity’s (PCTY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Trading Down 4.1 %

PCTY opened at $209.20 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

