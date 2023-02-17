Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 75,000 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

