Park Presidio Capital LLC Sells 705 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Presidio Capital LLC cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 8.3% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Floor & Decor worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 553,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

