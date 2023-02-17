Pareto Securities Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Sell

Pareto Securities cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of GOGL opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
