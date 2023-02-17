Pareto Securities Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Sell

Pareto Securities cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

About Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 628,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.