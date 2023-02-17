PancakeSwap Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00017217 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $682.64 million and $47.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 366,858,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,481,098 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

