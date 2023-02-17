Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

