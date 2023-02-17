Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $302,469.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00411206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00091305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00651030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00547158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00175101 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,949,277 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

