Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 153,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,691. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

