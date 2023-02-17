Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.74.

OVV stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

