Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up about 3.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Ovintiv worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

