Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,358 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 66,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Price Performance

OM stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 46.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,860.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.