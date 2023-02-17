Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Sells $18,221.28 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 748 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $18,221.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean-Olivier Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 2,066 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $57,682.72.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,860. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

