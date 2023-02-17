Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 3,015 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $175,365.52.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

Outset Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

OM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,860. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

