Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 3,015 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00.
  • On Friday, January 27th, Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $175,365.52.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00.
  • On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

Outset Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

OM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,860. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

